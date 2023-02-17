Los conductos

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Colombia | 2020 | DCP | 70 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Camilo Restrepo

Cast: Fernando Úsaga Higuíta, Luis Felipe Lozano

Pinky is on the run. After living under the spell of a cult, he’s finally escaped and is hiding out with his gun in an abandoned building in Medellín, Colombia. Edging back into society, he takes a job in an illegal screen-printing factory and watches his back, waiting for fate to catch up with him. Shot on rich 16mm, crafted with total precision, and paced like a bullet, Camilo Restrepo’s stylish debut won the Best First Feature prize at the Berlin Film Festival. “Succinctly potent like a concentrated shot of a mood-altering substance” (The Film Stage).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

LACIS FILM SERIES

Our annual LACIS Festival de Cine returns with a selection of the best in recent Spanish-language cinema. The great Javier Bardem headlines the satirical The Good Boss, which received a record-breaking 20 Goya nominations and won Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Screenplay. A pair of crime thrillers take us deep into Mexico (La Civil) and Colombia (Los Conductos), and legendary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán captures Chile’s recent political revolution in My Imaginary Country.

