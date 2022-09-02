Lost Highway

media release: USA, France | 1997 | DCP | 135 min

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Patricia Arquette, Bill Pullman, Balthazar Getty

Lynch’s visionary masterpiece presents a neo-noir world complete with hot jazz, murderous husbands, porno, and haunted houses, earning the filmmaker a welcome comeback after a five-year absence from the big-screen. The Moebius strip plotting is also a structural precursor to Mulholland Dr. and Inland Empire. The exhilarating, powerful, and provocative film also demonstrates Lynch’s knack for hiring great actors, and the supporting cast includes odd and memorable turns from Robert Loggia, Robert Blake, and, in his last movie, Richard Pryor. Mary Sweeney served as editor and co-producer and the screenplay was co-written by Lynch and his Wild at Heart collaborator, Barry Gifford. A new 4K DCP, scanned from the original 35mm negative, will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.