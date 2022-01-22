press release: USA | 1939 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Leo McCarey; Cast: Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer, Maria Ouspenskaya

Dunne and Boyer are two classy strangers who meet aboard a luxury liner and fall in love. Both involved with other people, they make a promise to meet on New Year’s Eve at the Empire State Building...then fate intervenes. Spiritually and comically inspired, director McCarey later remade Love Affair as An Affair to Remember. Available for decades only in highly inferior public domain versions, this new restoration of McCarey’s superb original brings the sparkle back to one of the 1930s most magical and heartwarming classics. Restored by The Museum of Modern Art and Lobster Films with support from The Celeste Bartos Fund for Film Preservation.

