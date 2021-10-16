Luxyz, Miradores del Sol, Mission Trip

media release: Luxyz is a Cuban-American rapper, singer, producer and cognac connoisseur from Minneapolis, MN. “Reminiscent of Earl Sweatshirt on ‘Chum’ meets the astronomical space where Frank Ocean hides before releasing new music.” - 89.3 The Current. Growing up with a grandmother who was a music teacher and a full-time DJ cousin, Luxyz was surrounded by a variety of music at a young age. At 13 years old, inspired by the DIY attitude of Odd Future, Luxyz began writing and producing his own music. Influenced by Tyler the Creator, Jay-Z and Drake, his sound is a blend of rap, indie and pop. His debut album “No Thank You” released July of 2018, his sophomore record “Public Access Memories” released September 2021.

Miradores del Sol is a psychedelic indie rock band based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Influenced by Pink Floyd, The Beatles and System of a Down, Miradores del Sol explore philosophical, socioeconomic and romantic concepts, while keeping original, catchy rock n’ roll and Hendrix style guitar at the forefront. Years after immigrating from Mexico City, Francisco Gonzalez united with musicians Drew Kist and Billy Haze to bring the band to life.

Miradores del Sol have been performing live in Minneapolis venues since 2014, ranging from The Fine Line, Mill City Nights and The Cabooze, as well as throughout the United States while on tour during fall of 2018. They released their debut album “In Theory” in November 2020 and the laid back, Summer time track “Half Baked” September 2021.