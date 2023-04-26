RSVP for Made at the UW

media release: Explore the new rehearsal and performance home of the music school. The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) is hosting Made at the UW: Hamel Music Center.

For more than 125 years, the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music has established a global community of musicians, scholars, and teachers instilled with an active understanding of music as both cultural expression and social practice.

Opened in fall 2019, the award-winning Hamel Music Center now facilitates not only the Mead Witter School of Music’s more than 350 yearly public performances but also the school’s unmatched cultural contributions to the university and larger Wisconsin community.

This event features an exclusive luncheon and Q & A session with Director Susan C. Cook, followed by a tour of the Hamel Music Center’s state-of-the-art facilities. Following the tour, participants are invited to a performance from Vivo!, featuring Sydney Kostelac.

The registration fee is $25 for WAA members and $35 for nonmembers. Because space is limited, please register by April 26, 2023.