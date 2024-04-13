Madelyn Kudronowicz
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release:
Madelyn Kudronowicz Senior Percussion Recital
Program
Asventuras Alexej Gerassimez
Alborada del Gracioso Maurice Ravel/arr. Safri Duo
Musique de Tables Thierry de Mey
Buyan John Psathas
Intermission
Dogtown Steven Snowden
Etude in E Minor Casey Cangelosi
William Tell Overture Rossini/arr Leonardo Soto
……
Madelyn Kudronowicz is a multidisciplinary oddity, completing her fourth year as a business and percussion performance double major. Between performing with the Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Percussion ensembles of UW–Madison, she works with the Milwaukee Symphony and Madison Symphony as substitute percussionist and timpanist. She has studied under Dr. Anthony Di Sanza of UW–Madison, Principal Timpanist Dean Borghesani of the Milwaukee Symphony, and timpani professionals throughout the country.