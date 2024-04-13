Madelyn Kudronowicz

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

Madelyn Kudronowicz Senior Percussion Recital

Program 

Asventuras         Alexej Gerassimez

Alborada del Gracioso      Maurice Ravel/arr. Safri Duo

Musique de Tables    Thierry de Mey

Buyan       John Psathas

Intermission 

Dogtown     Steven Snowden

Etude in E Minor     Casey Cangelosi

William Tell Overture     Rossini/arr Leonardo Soto

Madelyn Kudronowicz is a multidisciplinary oddity, completing her fourth year as a business and percussion performance double major. Between performing with the Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Percussion ensembles of UW–Madison, she works with the Milwaukee Symphony and Madison Symphony as substitute percussionist and timpanist. She has studied under Dr. Anthony Di Sanza of UW–Madison, Principal Timpanist Dean Borghesani of the Milwaukee Symphony, and timpani professionals throughout the country.

