Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release:

Madelyn Kudronowicz Senior Percussion Recital

Program

Asventuras Alexej Gerassimez

Alborada del Gracioso Maurice Ravel/arr. Safri Duo

Musique de Tables Thierry de Mey

Buyan John Psathas

Intermission

Dogtown Steven Snowden

Etude in E Minor Casey Cangelosi

William Tell Overture Rossini/arr Leonardo Soto

……

Madelyn Kudronowicz is a multidisciplinary oddity, completing her fourth year as a business and percussion performance double major. Between performing with the Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Percussion ensembles of UW–Madison, she works with the Milwaukee Symphony and Madison Symphony as substitute percussionist and timpanist. She has studied under Dr. Anthony Di Sanza of UW–Madison, Principal Timpanist Dean Borghesani of the Milwaukee Symphony, and timpani professionals throughout the country.