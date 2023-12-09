media release: Founded in 1997, the MadHatters are UW-Madison’s oldest and premier men’s A Cappella group. Identifiable by their trademark red jackets, this group travels and entertains audiences all over Wisconsin and the Midwest. The MadHatters have performed in venues such as Miller Park, Lambeau Field, and even the White House for President Obama!

Come and witness a performance of great music and comedy at Mitchell Theatre, as we perform hits by artists such as Daniel Caesar, Nat King Cole, James Brown, Michael Bublé, & more. Our show is intended for all audiences, something that kids, students, and adults alike can all enjoy! We hope to see you there!