media release: The MadHatters, based out of Madison, Wisconsin, are the premier men’s a cappella group of the UW campus. Founded in 1997, the MadHatters were the first of its kind at UW and have seen their humble beginnings boom into sold out shows across campus filled with adoring fans. Comprised of 11 singers and a vocal percussionist, the MadHatters croon the songs of decades past to the Top 40 present.

Built on the foundation of goofy guys making good music and bringing fun to the community, the MadHatters have achieved much success in their short life. Having performed at the White house (twice!), the PGA tour, the historic Lambeau Field, and to travel across the United States and Mexico, the MadHatters seem to have their world on a string and their opportunities endless.

They are the MadHatters!