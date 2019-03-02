press release:

3/2/19 Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Special Event: 14th-Annual Madison Reads Leopold. Free public reading from A Sand County Almanac and other works by conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Arboretum’s first research director. Readers from the community will share Leopold’s eloquent statements about humans’ relationship to the natural environment. Come for your favorite essays or stay all day. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. Presented for Leopold Weekend. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. Tel: 608-263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/madison-reads- leopold/