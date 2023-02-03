Madison West Coast Swing Club & QGrads

press release: The Madison West Coast Swing Club is teaming up with QGrads, a queer graduate student group, to host a West Coast Swing social dance for the queer community! There will be an hour-long beginner lesson followed by three hours of social dancing featuring queer bops and music by queer artists. Admission is free, and food with vegan and vegetarian options will be served at 8PM.

For more information, please visit mwcsc.org.

