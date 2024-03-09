media release: The Madtown Bhangra Competition takes place at Shannon Hall on March 9, with free admission for all. Doors will open at 5:30 PM..

What is Bhangra?

Bhangra is a vibrant dance form originating from the state of Punjab in India, traditionally performed during the harvest season. Each move symbolizes various aspects of the harvest, celebrating the joy and labor of the farmers.

Who Are We?

Madtown Bhangra is dedicated to showcasing Bhangra and promoting its presence within the college community. By attracting teams from across the country, our event serves as a platform for a diverse and colorful display of Bhangra, offering collegiate audiences a rich representation of this traditional South Asian dance. We aim to bridge the gap between community members and the heritage of Bhangra, fostering appreciation and understanding of its cultural significance. As a cultural highlight on campus, Madtown Bhangra enriches the UW-Madison community by celebrating the diversity and vitality of Bhangra.

We are excited to have eight teams participating in the competition: Spartan Bhangra, Illini Bhangra, Rice Bhangra, Classic City Bhangra, GW Bhangra, Northwestern Bhangra, Columbia Bhangra, Cardinal Bhangra

Goal of the Show:

Madtown Bhangra aims to be a vibrant beacon of South Asian culture in the U.S., using the lively and traditional dance form of Bhangra to foster cultural understanding and awareness. Set against the dynamic backdrop of Madison, the event transcends traditional competition boundaries to become a significant cultural exposition. Teams from across the nation will converge to celebrate and share the rich heritage of Punjabi dance, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultural exchange and celebration. This event is not just a display of dance prowess but a broad celebration of the spirit and tradition of Bhangra.