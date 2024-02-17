media release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

RHS Garden Harlow Carr Horticulturalist, Bertie Swainston, will give a virtual presentation entitled Maintaining and Developing English Gardens: A focus on the magic behind Hidcote Manor Garden and William Shakespeare’s Gardens.

Bertie has been working in prominent English gardens for many years. He trained in historic gardens at Hidcote Manor and then completed an apprenticeship at Birmingham Botanical Gardens before returning to Hidcote where he worked across all areas of the Arts and Crafts garden. After a few years, Bertie took the opportunity to become the Gardens Team Leader for William Shakespeare’s Gardens in Stratford-upon-Avon. Multiple exciting redevelopment projects went on in the gardens over four years he spent there.

Bertie now works at RHS Garden Harlow Carr.