Make Way for Tomorrow

press release: USA | 1937 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Leo McCarey

Cast: Victor Moore, Beulah Bondi, Thomas Mitchell

In what Orson Welles described as a movie that “could make a stone cry,” an aging couple (Bondi and Moore) faced with financial problems and potential homelessness turn to their adult children for help. McCarey’s positively heartbreaking drama was cited by Yasujiro Ozu as a primary influence on Tokyo Story.