Make Way for Tomorrow

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: USA | 1937 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Leo McCarey

Cast: Victor Moore, Beulah Bondi, Thomas Mitchell

In what Orson Welles described as a movie that “could make a stone cry,” an aging couple (Bondi and Moore) faced with financial problems and potential homelessness turn to their adult children for help. McCarey’s positively heartbreaking drama was cited by Yasujiro Ozu as a primary influence on Tokyo Story.

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
608-262-3627
