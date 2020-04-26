Make Way for Tomorrow
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: USA | 1937 | 35mm | 92 min.
Director: Leo McCarey
Cast: Victor Moore, Beulah Bondi, Thomas Mitchell
In what Orson Welles described as a movie that “could make a stone cry,” an aging couple (Bondi and Moore) faced with financial problems and potential homelessness turn to their adult children for help. McCarey’s positively heartbreaking drama was cited by Yasujiro Ozu as a primary influence on Tokyo Story.
Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Movies