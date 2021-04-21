ONLINE: Making Sense of the Chauvin Verdict

press release: The jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd. In collaboration with University Communications and the Office of the Dean in the College of Letters & Science, the Center for the Humanities offers a space for you to process the events that have brought us here, the verdict, as well as indignation over this search for justice.

Please join us for a collective and supportive Humanities NOW discussion around what has been, and continues to be, a momentous and painful event. We believe that humanities and legal scholars are in a unique position to respond, to offer insight, and to provide perspective on this verdict. We’ll discuss the impossibility of justice, how this event fits a pattern of bias and historic injustice, and why the pursuit of justice in an unjust society leaves so many of us in our community feeling frustrated, empty, and outraged.

Registration (required): https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ M55Gz0t2QamKi3T7DAnxfw

This event is free and open to all.

There will be ample time for audience Q&A with our esteemed panelists, including: