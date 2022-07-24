Mamma Mia!

The movie version stays true to the hit theatrical show that strung together a bunch of ABBA chart-toppers and shoehorned a pittance of plot in between a giggling spectacle of song and dance. There’s much to quibble with here, but there are also fleeting pleasures to be had in the tale of a young woman (Amanda Seyfried) searching for her father. PG-13, 2008. Free.

press release: Lakeside Cinema: Hot Girl Summer Series

Mondays at 9pm on the Terrace at Memorial Union (inside der Rathskeller in case of inclement weather).