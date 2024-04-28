The Man Who Fell to Earth

media release: UK | 1976 | 35mm | 140 min.

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Cast: David Bowie, Rip Torn, Candy Clark

Bowie is Thomas Jerome Newton, a slightly advanced humanoid-alien sent to our world to find a way to save his own dying home planet. Newton brings along several inventions that make him wealthy but don’t alleviate his tremendous loneliness. Roeg’s brilliantly fragmented storytelling style takes the film beyond an exploration of outer space into the inner space of Newton's mind as he struggles to cope with life on Earth.

