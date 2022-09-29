media release: The Manhattan Chamber Players (MCP) is a collective of New York-based musicians and some of the most sought-after solo and chamber music performers of their generation. MCP's impressive roster allows for exceptionally varied repertoire with piano duos, clarinet quintets and even string octets.

Program:

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581

ANDREA CASARRUBIOS La Libertad se Levantó Llorando (“Liberty Rose Weeping”) (2017)

ROBERT SCHUMANN Piano Quintet in Eb major, Op. 44

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and made possible by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Fund.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$65 / $50 / $30

UW-Madison Students: $10

Youth (17 and under): $20

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.