ONLINE: Mapping Planetary Humanities: A Conversation with Dipesh Chakrabarty

press release: The Center for the Humanities is delighted to invite you to the second session of our ongoing speaker series, Mapping Planetary Humanities: A Conversation With Dipesh Chakrabarty. The session will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 11 am - 1 pm.

A world-renowned postcolonial scholar, Dr. Chakrabarty has also posed crucial interventions in the environmental humanities, especially on the ways that climate change asks us to rethink the project of studying history. He is a founding member of the editorial collective of Subaltern Studies, a consulting editor of Critical Inquiry, a founding editor of Postcolonial Studies, and has served on the editorial boards of the American Historical Review and Public Culture.

To understand Dr. Chakrabarty’s planetary turn and to fuel our workshop, we recommend reading Dr. Chakrabarty’s groundbreaking essay, “The Planet: An Emergent Humanist Category” (2019), as well as a recently published article featuring a conversation between Dr. Chakrabarty and Bruno Latour, “Conflicts of planetary proportions - a conversation” (2020). You can access the readings HERE.

More about the Borghesi-Mellon workshop Alien Earth: Introduction to Planetary Humanities.

Our workshop aims to draw together an interdisciplinary consortium of scholars from across the humanities and sciences to explore the intersections of astronomy, space travel, the Anthropo/Capitalo/X-cene, colonialism and race studies, climate change, and environmental justice.