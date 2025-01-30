media release: This event is part of the inaugural Black Box Sessions.

With “the kind of breathless, jam-packed rhymes that encourage rewinds” (Pitchfork), North Carolina’s Solemn Brigham blends indie rap, blues, rock, and even old Hollywood, in original songs that draw in listeners with thoughtful and inspired lyrics. After gaining recognition as part of the collaborative duo Marlowe, and landing ad spots from Gatorade to the video game Fortnite, Solemn Brigham has risen to a new artistic level with solo albums rich in storytelling and has developed a reputation as a live performer with stage presence not to be missed. Come out for a show full of substance from an artist who never fails to deliver with style.

