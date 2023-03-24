Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free | No ticket required. Open to the public.

media release:

Guest artist Martha Guth hosts a performance class with School of Music students.

Graham Johnson and Martha Guth perform in concert March 25 at 7:30 pm in Collins Recital Hall.

Juno and Latin Grammy-nominated soprano Martha Guth’s recital and concert highlights include Wigmore Hall, Lincoln Center, The National Cathedral, St. John Smith Square, The Toronto Symphony Orchestra, The Chicago Philharmonic, and many more. Her longtime recital and touring partners include Graham Johnson and Erika Switzer. Her recitals have been recorded and broadcast for the CBC/Radio-Canada, the BBC, and the WDR and she is proud to have worked under the batons of Maestro’s Seiji Ozawa, Robert Spano, Helmut Rilling, John Nelson, Richard Bradshaw, and Alan Gilbert, among many others.