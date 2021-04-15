ONLINE: Marvin Rabin String Quartet

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

Rachel Reese-Kollmeyer, violin; Ava Shadmani, violin; Fabio Saggin, viola; Ben Therrell, cello

Hamel Music Center | Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

The Mead Witter School of Music graduate string quartet is named in honor of Dr. Marvin Rabin. Dr. Rabin was an internationally acclaimed music educator and Professor Emeritus at UW-Madison who inspired thousands of string educators nationwide. As the father of the youth orchestra movement in the US, his work continues to positively impact countless young musicians to this day.

Program

Valencia Caroline Shaw (b. 1982)

String Quartet Op. 33, No. 1, in B minor Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

I. Allegro moderato

II. Scherzo Allegro

III. Andante

IV. Finale Presto

Intermission

String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)

I. Adagio – Con moto

II. Con moto

III. Con moto – Vivo – Andante

IV. Con moto – (Adagio) – Più mosso