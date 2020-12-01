ONLINE: Mary Mixter

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert/lecture.

media release: Doctoral Lecture Recital

Zoom webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/74989869583?pwd=Q2hHYThxSEhWNVZUUXNQUWFtck9KUT09

Mary Mixter, composer

Heidi Keener, flute

Zachary Pulse, oboe

Zachary Preucil, cello

Program

Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Cello and Harpsichord (2019) Mary Mixter (b. 1989)

Lecture

Question and Answer Period

Mary Mixter is a current Doctor of Musical Arts in Composition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was recently selected as one of the winners of the 2019 Concerto Showcase for her orchestral work “Timpanogos.” She has previously participated as a composition fellow at the nief norf Summer Festival and at New Music on the Point, and as an Associate Artist at the Atlantic Center for the Arts.

Mary studies with Dr. Laura Schwendinger; in addition to her composition pursuits, she has studied trombone with Mark Hetzler and worked as a teaching assistant in undergraduate music theory and musicology. She received her Bachelor of Music from the University of Colorado-Boulder and her Master of Arts from the University of North Texas.