Master of the Flying Guillotine

press release: Hong Kong | 1976 | 35mm | 90 min.

Director: ‘Jimmy’ Wang Yu; Cast: ‘Jimmy’ Wang Yu, Kang Chin, Kar Wing Lau

In this kinetic and hilarious Kung Fu classic, the blind and furiously eyebrowed title character ruthlessly stalks the the one armed boxer that killed his students (and any other one armed guy that he happens to come across). He comes armed only with a murderous device that is a combination beekeeper’s hat, Frisbee, and battle sword. It’s a mean machine – chops your head off clean! This is the undisputed masterpiece from Kung Fu cult superstar and complete auteur Wang Yu, who counts Quentin Tarantino among his most fervent admirers.

