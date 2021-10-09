Maynie Bradley, Heidi Keener, Magdalena Sas, Luquant Sing, Jeff Stanek, Benjamin Yats

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free. Also online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rjlE2K6X2Q

media release: “Misfirings” for Sextet: Lawren Brianna Ware

Featuring:

Lawren Briana Ware, conductor

Heidi Keener, flute

Luquant Singh, clarinet

Benjamin Yats, marimba

Jeff Stanek, piano

Maynie Bradley, violin

Magdalena Sas, cello

Lawren Brianna Ware, a Gadsden, Alabama native, is a doctoral student who is pursuing her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Music Composition at UW-Madison. Additionally, she is minoring in historical musicology. Ms. Ware served as a Mead-Witter School of Music teaching assistant for the Music In Performance classes (2019-2021) and was the Secretary of the Graduate Association of Interdisciplinary Music Students (GAIMS (2020-2021). Outside of school, she owns her own private Madison-based piano studio, B. Ware Works Piano Studio. Additionally, she accompanies vocalists and instrumentalists and performs as often as she can.

Ms. Ware has been awarded the David and Edith Sinako Frank Graduate Fellowship for a Woman in the Arts (composition, 2021), the Mullen Prize for Sacred Music (composition, 2017), and was named the 2017 Overture Center Rising Stars Grand Prize Winner. As a result of the Rising Stars win, she had the opportunity to perform as an opener for The Branford Marsalis Quartet in April of 2019. She holds degrees in piano performance from Samford University (BM) and The University of Wisconsin-Madison (MM).