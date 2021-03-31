ONLINE: The McCarthy Era and its Echoes: A Story of Family, Journalism and the Search for Truth

press release:The annual Fairchild Lecture will feature a discussion with David Maraniss and Dean Dan Tokaji, "The McCarthy Era and its Echoes: A Story of Family, Journalism and the Search for Truth."

David Maraniss is a New York Times best-selling author, a fellow of the Society of American Historians, and a visiting distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University. He also serves as an associate editor for the Washington Post, where he twice won Pulitzer Prizes.

In 1993, Maraniss received the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for his coverage of Bill Clinton, and in 2007, he was part of a team that won a Pulitzer for coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting. He was also a Pulitzer finalist three other times, and has won many other major writing awards, including the George Polk Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Book Prize, the Anthony Lukas Book Prize, and the Frankfurt eBook Award.

Among Maraniss’s bestselling books are biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente, and Vince Lombardi, and a trilogy about the 1960s—Rome 1960; Once in a Great City (winner of the RFK Book Prize); and They Marched into Sunlight (winner of the J. Anthony Lucas Prize and Pulitzer Finalist in History).

Maraniss’s twelfth book, A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father, turns the author’s lens on his own family to examine the politics of the 1950s McCarthy era. It is the powerful personal story of a son’s search to understand his father and what happened to his family during the Red Scare, one of the darkest periods in modern American history.

Maraniss lives in Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin, is his hometown.

https://law.wisc.edu/alumni/ fairchild.html