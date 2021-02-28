× Expand Arkadiusz Berbecki Meccore Quartet

press release: Established in 2007, the Meccore String Quartet is one of Europe’s most compelling ensembles. They have appeared at many of the most important music festivals around the world including having the honour to perform, as the first ever Polish String Quartet, during the ceremony on Holocaust Remembrance Day in the German Bundestag. A number of international distinctions brought the Meccore String Quartet nomination for the “Paszport Polityki” award in the clas­sical music category for their “innovative approach to the music and for breaking the musical stereotypes”. They have been praised for having amazing technical accuracy but still leaving room in their performances for emotional emphasis.

"They sound so magnetizing that you forget it’s a string quartet playing. Even the slightest nuance of the piece is gleaming." - Susanne Pütz, HR2 Kultur

Their latest CD with String Quartets and Sextet “Souvenir de Florence” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, featuring Isabel Charisius and Valentin Erben of the legendary Alban Berg Quartet, has been praised by reviewers and received the “Pizzicato Supersonic Award”.

The members of Meccore are also active in the pedagogical field, leading chamber music and individual instrumental classes at the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw.

