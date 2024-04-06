Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Megan Angriawan DMA Piano Recital

……

Program

Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K. 332 W. A. Mozart (1756-1791)

Allegro

Adagio

Allegro assai

Piano Sonata in G minor. Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847)

Allegro Molto Agitato

Scherzo

Adagio

Finale. Presto.

Intermission

Grandes études de Paganini No. 1, S. 141 Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Piano Sonata No. 5 in C major, Op. 135 Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Allegro tranquillo

Andantino

Un poco allegretto

……

Winner of the 2018 Barry Manilow Competition, pianist Megan Angriawan has performed in music festivals and competitions throughout the US, Europe, and Asia. She has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Pauline Favin Memorial Prize, the Lillian Gutman Memorial Prize, and induction to the Epsilon Omicron Chapter of the Pi Kappa Lambda Society Peabody Chapter. Megan holds the top prize from the BMC 2019 Zimmerli Piano Competition, and she was an invited artist at the 2020 Ian Hobson International Piano Festival in Puerto Rico.

Megan is pursuing her DMA in piano performance and pedagogy under the tutelage of Christopher Taylor and Jessica Johnson at UW–Madison, where she serves as a Teaching Assistant in the Music Theory Department. Megan holds her Master of Music and Graduate Performance Diploma from Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, studying with distinguished pianist Benjamin Pasternack. At Peabody, Megan served as a graduate assistant of Dr. Vid Smooke in the Music Theory Department. She received her Bachelor of Music in piano performance from Eastern Michigan University, studying with the prestigious pianist and pedagogue, Dr. Garik Pedersen. Her other major influences include Hyun-Sook Park, Richard Goode, Johannes Sebastian Nugroho, Boaz Sharon, Ian Hobson, and Craig Nies.