Mes petites amoureuses

media release: France | 1974 | DCP | 123 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean Eustache

Cast: Martin Loeb, Jacqueline Dufrann, Ingrid Caven

The title of Eustache’s cinematic memoir, his best known feature after The Mother and the Whore, literally translates to “my little loves.” Authentic and engaging, there’s not much that’s cute or sentimental in Eustache’s story of a lonely adolescent boy who is taken from his grandmother's home in the country to live with his mother and stepfather in the city. This wonderful, sometimes heartbreaking movie about the discovery of sexuality and adulthood features lovely cinematography by Nestor Almendros (The Wild Child, Days of Heaven).

