MIchael Wu & Lance Letellier

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free I No ticket required.

media release: Michael Wu is a sophomore at UW-Madison pursuing a double major in Piano Performance and Neurobiology. A student of Prof. Christopher Taylor, Michael’s musical journey at the piano began at the age of five. Lance Letellier is a sophomore at UW-Madison pursuing a double major in Piano Performance and Electrical Engineering.

