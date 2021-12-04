Mick Jenkins, DJ Pain1, First Wave Scholars, PEOPLE, Mama Sol, CRASHprez

media release: Justice! Just Peace! Just Bust! at The Sett on December 4 featuring MICK JENKINS (@mickjenkins)

This concert is in collaboration with First Wave and PEOPLE. Openers include DJ Pain1, First Wave Scholars, PEOPLE, Mama Sol, CRASHprez, and more.

Chicago-based MC/poet Mick Jenkins is praised for his socially conscious, intelligent lyrics and tough yet unforced delivery, as well as his blend of jazz, soul, and hip-hop influences. He first made an impact during the early 2010s with several mixtapes, then broke through with 2014's The Water[s]. Collaborating with artists like Noname, Kaytranada, and BadBadNotGood, he explored concepts of truth and love on subsequent releases Wave[s] (2015) and The Healing Component (2016), his official debut album. He kept up his productive pace with several EPs and the full-lengths Pieces of a Man (2018) and The Elephant in the Room (2021).