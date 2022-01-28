ONLINE: Midwest Climate Collaborative Summit

media release: The UW-Madison, in joint leadership with more than 15 partners across the region, will launch the Midwest Climate Collaborative (MCC) at a virtual gathering on January 28, 2022. The MCC is a cross-sector network of organizations committed to accelerating climate action in the Midwest by leveraging science and research, shaping public understanding and policy, accelerating climate solutions, and developing future leaders.

The MCC emerged from a series of “Think Tank” conversations at the Midwest Climate Summit in fall 2020, which reached more than 1,300 participants and featured a Student Systems Conference co-organized by UW–Madison undergraduate Natalie Tinsen. In summer 2021, an additional event covered federal climate strategy, featuring speakers from the White House, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, and Environmental Protection Agency.

The January 28 summit and launch event will include remarks from White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy as well as Aimee Witteman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs with the U.S. Department of Energy. In addition, non-profit, government, and corporate representatives from across the Midwest will participate in a panel discussion on best practices for climate action.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank noted that UW–Madison—a global leader in climate research—has an important role to play as a founding member of the MCC. “Climate change is a shared crisis that requires shared solutions,” said Blank. “The Midwest Climate Collaborative will do the vital work of convening leading academic institutions, businesses, and community organizations to create those solutions for the entire region.”

To register for the free summit, visit the MCC website. Parties interested in joining the MCC should contact midwestclimatecollaborative@wustl.edu.