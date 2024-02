Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Minha Jeon DMA Piano Recital

Minha Jeon, piano

Hyeyeon Seok, piano

Program

Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 Ludwig van Beethoven (1778-1860)

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)