media release: Trailblazer Talk: Miss Ross Live!

Join the UW Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and Black History Month Planning Committee for an evening featuring trailblazing star of stage and screen, Angelica Ross: acclaimed actress, advocate, and entrepreneur! Miss Ross, a Wisconsinite born and raised, was a series regular in Pose and American Horror Story: 1984 and recently wrapped a stint on the musical Chicago. Angelica is the first openly Transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway.

Not only is Miss Ross an actress and advocate, she is also a self-taught computer programmer and entrepreneur. She founded TransTech, a firm that aims to build a pipeline to bring historically underrepresented people into the tech industry.

Audience Q&A will follow the lecture. Don’t miss this free inaugural event!

CART captioning provided. Accommodations or questions? Contact us at lgbtq@studentaffairs.wisc.edu or 608 265 3344.