Monuments Reimagined: Contemporary Artists as Changemakers

media release: How can we reimagine the ways in which we memorialize our shared past? Join Chazen Storyteller-in-Residence Gianofer Fields in conversation with artists Sanford Biggers and Faisal Abdu’Allah, curator Marilu Knode and Monument Lab director of partnerships Naima Murphy Salcido as they discuss the role of contemporary artists in disrupting the narrative of public art and forging new paths ahead.

This conversation will occur in the Chazen Auditorium. It will also be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for live streaming from home.

Panelists:

Naima Murphy Salcido, Director of Partnerships at Monument Lab

Marilu Knode, Independent Curatorial Consultant and former Museum Director

Prof. Faisal Abdu’Allah, Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art, UW-Madison

Sanford Biggers, artist

L﻿earn more about re:mancipation here!