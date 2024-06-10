Moonrise Kingdom

USA | 94 min | PG-13 | BluRay | Dir. Wes Anderson

The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a community that seems untouched by some of the bad things going on in the rest of the world. Twelve-year-olds Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward) have fallen in love and decide to run away. But a violent storm is approaching the island, forcing a group of quirky adults (Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray) to mobilize a search party and find the youths before calamity strikes. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N8wkVA4_8s