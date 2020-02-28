(2018 pick) Dance professor Chris Walker has organized a collection of spoken word, African-Caribbean dance, hip-hop and drumming in honor of Black History Month. Walker is the artistic director of the hip-hop scholarship program First Wave and the producer of Dubwise, for which he received a Madison Arts Grant. Moonshine is part of the UW Dance Department’s Friday Forum series, which aims to bring the wider Madison community together for performances and post-show discussions.

press release: Join Professor Chris Walker and friends for Moonshine, Friday, February 28, at 3:30 p.m. in the H'Doubler Performance Space for a traditional performance gathering in celebration of Black History Month featuring dance, spoken word & experimental contemporary performance. H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall. 3:30 p.m. Cost: FREE. Information: 262-2353, kkwiatkowski@wisc.edu