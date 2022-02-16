ONLINE: Morgridge Ethics Cartooning Competition

press release: Sixteen cartoons have been selected as finalists in the 2022 Ethics Cartooning Competition, an annual contest sponsored by the Morgridge Institute.

The competition encourages ethics conversations and deliberation among scientists conducting biomedical research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and affiliated biomedical research centers or institutes.

A panel of judges has chosen the following cartoons for display to the public. You can vote here and help determine the 2022 winners!

This year’s cartoons depict a variety of research ethics topics, such as the ethics of scientific funding and publishing, the moral status of brain organoids, the ethics of experimenting on animals, environmental and social impacts of science, and problems of communication between scientists and non-scientists.

DISCLAIMER: By entering the competition, each entrant agrees to abide by the competition rules. The views expressed in the cartoons are solely those of the scientist-artists. The Morgridge Institute for Research does not endorse any cartoon or its contents.