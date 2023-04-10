media release: Registration/check-in: 4:30pm; program begins: 5:00pm

The UW-Madison 2024 Global Health Symposium, "Moving Global Health Forward" brings together UW faculty, staff, students, clinicians and community members to celebrate global health at UW-Madison and across the world. This year’s symposium program will be live and live-streamed, with a reception following in the Health Sciences Learning Center atrium.

The evening is co-hosted by the UW-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and the Office of Global Health in the School of Medicine and Public Health. If you have any questions or concerns, please email globalhealth@ghi.wisc.edu or phone (608) 265-9299. Visit this link for program information:

If you are joining us virtually, go to https://videos.med.wisc.edu/live/ to join the live stream. If you join at 5:00 p.m., click on "Moving Global Health Forward." If you join only for the panel discussion, click on "Global Health Panel."