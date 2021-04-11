ONLINE: Mr. Chair

× Expand Anya Kubilus Mr. Chair

press release: Mr. Chair looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet, and electrifies like a rock band, all while delighting listeners with their fresh and authentic sound. As classically-trained musicians well-versed in jazz, electronics, prog rock, world music and beyond, Mr. Chair is a contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds.

Their compositions are long-form journeys - sometimes delicate and sweet, sometimes thrashing with unbridled energy and conviction. Their sound palette is diverse, and used to tell stories in styles cinematic, surreal, romantic, funky, whimsical, and always captivating. They perform original works as well as their own arrangements of iconic pieces from Stravinsky to Bach. Mr. Chair can fit any size room. They design acoustic shows for intimate cabaret settings all the way up to thrilling concert hall performances with full string orchestras.

One of Mr. Chair’s greatest qualities is an affinity for collaboration, both within the artistic world (with visual artists, poets, spoken word artists, and dancers) and well-outside (with scientists, brewers, and chocolatiers). Guests infuse Mr. Chair events with a vibrancy that ensures no two shows are ever alike. Perhaps Mr. Chair’s most unique project is a multi-year partnership with UW-Madison Vilas Distinguished Professor of Geoscience, Dr. Stephen Meyers, and his “tadada Scientific Lab”. Together, they have reimagined science education with arts-integrated lectures on the UW-Madison campus featuring live demonstrations, exhilarating videos, and performance of commissioned music. The experiment continues as Mr. Chair and Dr. Meyers bring these interdisciplinary events to clubs and universities around the world.

Equally comfortable as educators, the members of Mr. Chair have conducted masterclasses with students from middle school to college on the topics of performance, composition, style, arranging, orchestration, interpretation, and the creative process.

Mr. Chair's performance is part of the Wisconsin Sound Series which showcases and supports local musicians and artists. Learn more about the series.

Learn more about Mr. Chair: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube