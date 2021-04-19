ONLINE: MSAN Institute

press release: The MSAN Institute is a virtual, two day, intensive professional development opportunity dedicated to growing our understanding of current research and district practices that further anti-racist school leadership and teaching practices. The 2021 MSAN Institute includes keynote, breakout sessions, job-alike networking groups, and the highlight of all MSAN Institutes—hearing from our amazing student equity leaders!

When: April 19–20, 12:30–4:15 p.m. CDT each day

Where: Online

Program Fee: MSAN members receive six free registrations, then $100/person

Districts and organizations not affiliated with MSAN: $125/person