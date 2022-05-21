Murder, They Planted.

media release: Murder, They Planted premiere

This is a student made film that explores commonly found plants that have been used as murder weapons and have former or current medical applications. It’s an artistic rendition that brings to life the plants’ innocent and nefarious histories and features community/local actors, musicians, and media enthusiasts.

There will be a Red Carpet event leading up to the film premiere, and a Q&A afterwards.

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Saturday May 21, 2022, The Marquee Cinema at Union South (1308 W. Dayton St. Madison). No reservation deadline but tickets can be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-they-planted-red-carpet-event-and-film-premiere-tickets-330658276807 

