Music-Dance Collaborative Concert

media release: Free I No ticket required. Part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Festival. The DEIB Festival aims to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement. Watch here for schedule updates.

Featuring music by underrepresented, historically marginalized, suppressed and living composers; each work should be less than 8 minutes.

Interested students will be collaborating with selected student/student choreographers from the UW Dance Department, in coordination with the department’s music director, Timothy Russell. Dance students will create/choreograph a piece to a solo /duo work by underrepresented composers, living composers or systematically and historically marginalized composers. Before the semester ends, the MTNA team will pair a soloist/duo with one dancer or two dancers (for pas de deux) so they can start brainstorming and collaborating as early as the winter break.

MEMORIZATION IS NOT REQUIRED.