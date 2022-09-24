Music Performance Class

media release: Phil Setzer of the Emerson Quartet teaches Mead Witter School of Music students.

Free I No ticket required; open to the public. Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Theater.

With nine GRAMMYs, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” award, the Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles since its founding in 1976. Named after the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Quartet premiers breathtaking new works by some of today’s most esteemed composers, keeping its repertoire fresh, influential, and exciting.