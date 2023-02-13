media release: The Mycological Menagerie is an art exhibit showcasing the wonderful world of fungi and shedding the misconceptions that exist around this mysterious kingdom. This exhibit highlights the immense diversity not just in the fungal kingdom but in how we as a society view and work with fungi directly and indirectly. Poems, photographs, cultures, dried samples, and much more will be featured and open to the public in February 2023. Join us either as a participant in submitting your own artwork to be displayed or come and enjoy The Mycological Menagerie, learn about fungi, and talk with local mycologists.