UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release:

Senior Violin Recital

Na’ilah Ali, violin; John Scoville, piano

Program

Partita No. 3 in E major Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

1. Preludio

2. Loure

Caprice No. 13; “Devil’s Laughter” Niccolò Paganini (1792-1840)

Violin Concerto Op. 14 Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

Allegro

Andante

Presto in moto perpetuo

Na’ilah Ali is a senior completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Though her time in college has had many ups and downs, it has only strengthened her focus and solidified her passion for performing. She previously performed in a junior recital in March of 2020, and she began performing with a quartet in September 2021 where she found joy in creating music with other like-minded individuals. She plans to attend graduate school in the Fall of 2022 where she has aspirations to improve diversity in classical music spaces and make the environment more inclusive as a whole.