UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: General admission: $13; Students: Free (ticket required)

Nathaniel Stampley

Malkia Stampley, director

Jamie Schmidt

Leotha Stanley

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series

Nathaniel Stampley, a Milwaukee native, is a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin where he received his bachelor of music degree. Broadway credits include: CATS, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple (original production and the revival), and The Lion King.

He had the pleasure of playing “Mufasa” on the West End in the Disney UK’s The Lion King. National tours: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Los Angeles NAACP Award nomination), Ragtime and Orpheus Returns. Off-Broadway performances: Big Love, Signature Theatre (NY); Fiorello! and Lost in the Stars, NY City Center’s Encores!; and The First Noel, Classical Theatre of Harlem (AUDELCO Nomination). Regional performances: The Bridges of Madison County (Joseph Jefferson nomination), Man of La Mancha (Joseph Jefferson Award Actor in a Principal Role-Musical) Marriott Theatre; The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The A.R.T.; Abyssinia, North Shore Music Theatre; Pacific Overtures, Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Strike Up the Band and One Touch of Venus, Auditorium Theatre’s Ovations! series; Violet, Once on This Island and Big River (Joseph Jefferson Award nomination), Apple Tree Theatre; Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, and Man of La Mancha; Showboat, Sacramento Music Circus; The Skylight Music Theater’s Harriet, the Woman Called Moses, El Capitan, Girl Crazy, The King and I, Porgy and Bess (opera).

Virtual Event tickets - your unique link to view the performance will be included in your confirmation email received after finalizing your order. One virtual event ticket required for each device.

Note: this event will not be available for on demand viewing after the live performance has ended.