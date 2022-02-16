ONLINE: Nation, Class, History: Neil Davidson's Engagement with Nationalism and Marxism

press release: Neil Davidson was one of the great Marxist intellectuals of modern Scotland, who tragically passed away in 2020. This lecture will explore his writing on the topic of nationalism, a topic that engaged him throughout his life. Neil's thinking about nationalism was both nuanced and provocative, and it advanced scholarly debates about the nation in both the academic and activist communities.

The lecture will be given by Neil's colleague, friend and protege, Jamie Allinson. Jamie is a senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations at the University of Edinburgh, where he is programme director for the MSc in International Relations of the Middle East with Arabic. He is a founding editor of Salvage, and has worked as an external consultant with the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation. His first book, The Struggle for the State in Jordan: The Social Origins of Alliances in the Middle East was co-winner of the 2016 Political Economy Project book prize.

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CO-ORGANIZED BY CONTER AND THE HAVENS WRIGHT CENTER.

