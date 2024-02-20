media release: The Wisconsin Union Theater is excited to invite you to be part of the 104th year of our celebrated classical music series, now officially called the Classical Series to more accurately represent the musical content at these performances. The 2023-2024 Classical Series will include world-renowned, widely recorded, and commissioned pianist Simone Dinnerstein; the young and dynamic Sheku Kanneh-Mason, whose fame rose out of his unforgettable performance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018; fast-rising opera star and UW-Madison alumna, Brenda Rae; and the phenomenal National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.