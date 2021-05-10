ONLINE: Nationwide Advocacy for Higher Education

media release: UW–Madison is one of the top educational and research institutions in the world, so federal policies and issues affecting the university often have a ripple effect on our broader society. What policies are currently impacting the university — and how can friends and supporters of UW–Madison let their voices be heard on a federal level?

On the next Wisconsin Idea Spotlight, a virtual livestream event, the Wisconsin Alumni Association will host a panel discussion with two sitting members of Congress, followed by a presentation from UW faculty researchers on the groundbreaking work they’re doing right now.

Participants in this free event will learn about issues facing the university and how they can be effective advocates for higher education — directly from people on the front lines.

When: Monday, May 10, noon-1 p.m. CDT

Speakers: U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan ’86 (D-WI); U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil JD’07 (R-WI)

Presenters:

Amaya Atucha — a fruit crop specialist focused on cold hardiness of fruit crops and helping Wisconsin fruit growers improve production practices

Thomas Friedrich ’97, PhD’03 — renowned virologist researching how RNA viruses overcome evolutionary barriers to emerge and cause disease in humans

Cost: There is no cost to attend this event but registration is required: uwalumni.com/events/ nationwide-advocacy-for- higher-education/