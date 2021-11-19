ONLINE: Native Nations Nursing Summit

press release: Choices of Today for the Next Seven Generations

Many Native American Tribes believe the philosophy that healthy choices today can create a more positive future for the next seven generations.

Join us VIRTUALLY for the Native Nations Nursing Virtual Summit to learn about evidence-based approaches and best practices for optimal, culturally congruent health care in Native American communities. This year's summit will be provided by LIVE Webinar.

PRACTICE GAPS AND NEEDS: Evidence based approaches addressing health disparities in Native American communities, such as integrated health care services, are not well known or routinely implemented into current systems. Nurses need to know this information to provide culturally aware health care services and to be an effective ally.

Nurses have a unique position and perspective in Native American communities that makes it important for them to be allies and advocates. To be an effective ally in Native American communities, nurses need to know the why, how, and foundations of Tribal community healthcare initiatives.

Only about 10% of the nurses working in Tribal Clinics identify as Native American while nearly 100% of the patients are Native American. Native Americans comprise about 2% of the Wisconsin population while Native American nurses in Wisconsin comprise only about .05% of the nursing workforce.

The 7th Annual Native Nations Nursing Summit will focus on the choices that are being made today, and how they will affect the next seven generations. Summit speakers will highlight initiatives that focus on the health of Native American communities today and for future generations.

ELEMENTS OF COMPETENCE: This summit is designed to improve learner competence and focuses on the Interprofessional and nursing areas of values/ethics for interprofessional practice and interprofessional communication

AUDIENCE: Native and non-Native nurses, current nursing students, schools of nursing school advisors and recruiters, and anyone interested in supporting the health of tribal communities.

Learning Objectives

By the end of the summit learners will be able to:

Identify best practices to provide culturally congruent care

Explain current initiatives by Tribal healthcare systems to keep communities safe during the current public health crisis

Apply principles of holistic and Indigenous healthcare into current public health initiatives

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Contact Haley Burkhardt, MS, UW-Madison, School of Nursing STREAM Coordinator at 715-566-1884 or hpburkhardt@wisc.edu